‘It got deeper and deeper’: Drivers rescued after cars stall out in flooded I-90 lanes

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Gushing water from a water main break created a traffic mess on Interstate 90 during Tuesday’s midday commute.

SkyFox showed just how far the water spread, flooding the roads, the area around CubeSmart Self Storage and two cars that couldn’t make it out.

“It wasn’t that deep and then it got deeper and deeper,” said Chuck Feuer, whose car began taking in water at the East 55th Street exit ramp.

“I am taking the Shoreway, it’s 11:30 a.m. and saw a little puddle, tried to get off at the exit, car stalls. The water keeps on rising and rising until it went through the floorboards and it came up about four, five inches,” he said.

SkyFox showed the moment he was rescued and taken to dry land.

“The police officer came and took me out and walked me up here,” Feuer said.

Feuer says he took the ramp after seeing others drive up it.

Traffic was severely restricted for hours as the water shut down, not only three lanes of 1-90 eastbound, but also seeped onto the westbound lanes.

In addition to the highway lanes, South Marginal Road was closed from E 49th Steer to E 55th Street. That’s where another car was trapped and where the Cleveland Water Department said the 12-inch main broke.

Around 1:30 p.m., they tweeted, “Crews have operated valves to stop the slow of water. Flooding is subsiding and once clear, repairs to the main can begin.”

Our crews are responding to a break on a 12” main on S. Marginal Rd. near E. 55th St. Crews have operated valves to stop the flow of water. Flooding is subsiding and once clear, repairs to the main can begin. @CityofCleveland — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) October 26, 2021

The Cleveland Water Department told FOX 8 that no customers were impacted by the shutoff. They were able to isolate it in the break section.

They also said a “significant investment” in this section of their distribution system is currently in design and work on that is scheduled to begin in 2022.