‘It gives me hope’: Secret benefactor donates $30k to help less fortunate in Lorain County

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – The village of Wellington is the kind of place where everyone knows your name, but the name of a benefactor who has been helping the needy of Wellington for decades is known only to the pastor of First United Methodist Church.

Rev. Paul Wilson told FOX 8, “I think he really just has a desire to help people, and that’s something that just becomes second nature to people that want to give.”

The pastor says the donor gave him $30,000 just before Christmas and told him to use the money to help the less fortunate.

“It’s just very inspiring. It inspires me, it gives me hope. You know, like I always say, ‘I get to play elf to his secret Santa Claus,’” said Rev. Wilson with a chuckle.

As he has for many years, the guardian angel of Wellington only asked that his name never be revealed.

“They don’t want to be singled out or rewarded for it from us. They don’t want to be put on a pedestal,” said Rev. Wilson. “And people are thanking me, thanking me, thanking me and I’m thinking, ‘well, there’s someone in the background here, it’s not all me.’”

The pastor has been looking for worthy recipients of the charitable fund and started by identifying residents who have had trouble paying their utility bills or their rent.

The finance director of Wellington says the man’s generosity has been a God send for needy families, but she cannot answer when they ask who they can thank for paying off their debts.

“Incredible. Most people want credit for everything they do, so that is incredible, very thoughtful and considerate,” said Vanya Pfeiffer.

The pastor says the church will also be using the charitable fund to help families pay for groceries, day care and medical expenses.