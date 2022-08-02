BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The grieving father of murdered Brunswick High School senior Alyssa Pinardo is speaking out about his daughter’s death in hopes of saving other teenagers lives.

Nick Pinardo says they had no idea the 18-year-old was in an abusive relationship until after she was shot and killed May 3, just two weeks before graduation.

“We found in her bookbag the domestic violence brochure. She had an exit strategy to get away from Logan and she had a break up letter to get away from Logan,” said Pinardo.

Logan Robertson, who was 18-years-old at the time, was arrested and charged with Alyssa’s murder.

“At times, it feels like a nightmare and at times it doesn’t feel like it’s real,” said Pinardo. “But hopefully he gets his.”

Pinardo, who is a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse, is also now doing all he can to encourage teens to report or tell an adult if they witness or are a victim of dating violence.

He even had the pastor discuss the subject at Alyssa’s memorial service and says at least three teenagers received help.

“We helped three young ladies after my daughter passed away get out of abusive relationships,” said Pinardo.

He’s organizing the first Annual Alyssa Pinardo Memorial Ride Saturday, August 6 with all proceeds going to a scholarship fund in her name.

The ride starts at Rookies Sports Bar in Parma and will end at the high school in Brunswick where 50 butterflies will be released and everyone is asked to wear purple.

He says Alyssa was an AP student who dreamed of becoming a businesswoman and would be happy to see others helped in this way.

Nick is hoping the ride will give his daughter the lasting legacy she deserves and him something positive to focus on instead of her death.

“I don’t want her to be forgotten,” said Pinardo. “I’m going to do it until I can’t do it anymore. Scholarships every year, it might be $1,500 this year, but it might be $2,000 next year or more and that’s the only way I keep going is staying busy.”