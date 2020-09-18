‘It does get better’: Kevin Love reflects on battle with depression in emotional essay

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 09: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In an emotional essay published in The Players’ Tribune, Kevin Love opens up about his ongoing battle with anxiety and depression.

“I know so many people out there are suffering right now. I’m no different. I’m still going through it. Even after all the work I’ve tried to do on myself over the last two-and-a-half years, some days are just brutal.”

Love first publicly shared his struggles with mental health back in 2018. He’s now a vocal advocate who continues to raise awareness.

In the essay, the NBA player talks about how basketball has always been a part of his identity and reflects on when he got hurt during his time with the Timberwolves, he said he felt empty.

“My identity was gone. My emotional outlet was gone. All I was left with was me and my mind. I was living alone at the time, and my social anxiety was so bad that I never even left my apartment. Actually, I would rarely even leave my bedroom.”

I wrote a story for @PlayersTribune in 2018. Today, I share with you my follow up. To those of you struggling out there — I hope this helps.https://t.co/Dds9mDZoD6 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 17, 2020

Love said he’s gone through some really dark times and thanked his friends for helping him persevere when he was ready to give up.

“If it hadn’t been for a couple of my closest friends, I don’t know if I would be here today telling my story. And 99.9% of the people in my life probably don’t know how bad it got for me. But as hard as that might be for them to hear, I feel like I need to get that off my chest for the people out there who might be in a similar situation right now.”

He said he is on medication now and regularly attends therapy, which he said has made a big difference. He also emphasizes the importance of talking to someone.

“You would be amazed at how freeing it is just to talk to somebody, and tell them the truth about what you’re going through. And listen, I’m not trying to sell you some fairy-tale version of mental health. It took me years and years — hell, it genuinely took 29 years for me to realize what I needed.”

