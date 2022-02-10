‘It could happen to us’: Bob Saget’s death sheds light on dangers of head trauma

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Comedian Bob Saget’s cause of death is shedding light on the hidden dangers of head trauma.

“There’s so much that we don’t know about what happened to Bob Saget,” said Dr. Andrew Russman, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Russman reacted to the news Wednesday that Saget’s death last month was due to head trauma, most likely from a fall.

“I think the risk that we are concerned about with Bob Saget is that it could happen to us. A condition where we would have a skull fracture,” said Russman.

Russman said that skull fracture most likely led to bleeding and swelling in the brain.

In a statement, his family said experts believe Saget accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

“That is a rare condition for someone who has a mild impact. Just a little bump on the head is not something that we typically associate with a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain tissue,” said Russman.

In fact, Saget had just finished a comedy performance hours before.

Russman said moderate-to-severe head injuries typically come with warning signs.

“Severe headache, nausea, vomiting, change in their facial appearance, slurring of words, dizziness, confusion,” Russman said.

Doctors at MetroHealth add that people in their 60s, like Saget, have a higher risk for traumatic brain injury.

“We don’t know all his medical history, but if someone is on blood thinners or some other medication, it can cause them to have an altered sensorium,” said Dr. Joe Tagliaferro, a doctor in the emergency room at MetroHealth.

Tagliaferro said not every knock to the head requires a trip to the emergency room, but Saget’s death is a cautionary tale for people to err on the side of caution.

“I would say the majority of people in Cleveland, especially in the winter, hit their head at some point. But if you are older and are on a blood thinner or some other type of medication, it is absolutely worth your while to seek medical care,” said Tagliaferro.