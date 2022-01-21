‘It all started here’: Meat Loaf’s rock career rooted in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rock legend Meat Loaf is being remembered around the world.
The singer and actor died Thursday at the age of 74.
“Our hearts are broken,” his family said announcing his passing on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page.
They said he was surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends when he passed.
Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show when he began recording his first album with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Todd Rundgren, who produced it.
Meat Loaf’s debut album “Bat Out of Hell,” received countless rejections, until he connected with Steve Popovich with Cleveland International Records.
The album was one of the first Cleveland International Records ever released.
“Bat Out of Hell” came out in 1977 and remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.
Steve Popovich Sr. passed away in 2011.
His son, Steve Popovich Jr. spoke with FOX 8 Friday.
“Meat was a musical giant whose legacy will forever be engrained in the city of Cleveland and in the hearts of its people, who championed him before any other city in the world at the time,” Popovich Jr. said.
“The album, ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ released on my father’s label has gone on to be one of the top-selling albums in the history of the music business, having sold over 50 million copies worldwide. It all started here and a big reason why Cleveland is the Rock and Roll capital of the world.”
Popovich Jr. says he and Meat Loaf had talked about recording a final album with Cleveland International Records, called “The Last at Bat.”
They also recently lost Cleveland International Records alum, Ronnie Spector, who died on Jan. 12.
Meat Loaf’s cause of death has not been released.
“From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!” his family said in a statement.
Meat Loaf became eligible for induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
He has not been inducted.