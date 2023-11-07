CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve made it to Election Day in Ohio. And one of the most highly-watched issues is whether recreational marijuana should be legal for adults (those 21+) in the state.

Issue 2 requires a simple majority of 50% plus one vote to pass. With the polls now closed, FOX 8 is offering up-to-the-minute results as they’re learned.

The citizen-initiated statute would make it legal for adults to have 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana and up to 15 grams of cannabis extract. People could have as many as 12 plants on their property, as long as at least two adults live there.

Cannabis products would also be taxed an extra 10% on top of existing sales taxes in the state. The statute says revenues from the sale of marijuana would fund things like drug treatment and prevention along with public safety and road improvements.

While groups for the issue’s passage say it’s high time the substance was legalized in the state, following in the footsteps of 23 other states, those against say marijuana could lead to more instances of DUIs and exposure to children.

Medical marijuana is already legal in Ohio. Find a full and comprehensive guide to Issue 2 right here.