(AP) – The latest swap of Hamas militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel took place Tuesday evening as part of a cease-fire agreement between the warring sides.

Ten Israeli hostages — nine women and a 17-year-old girl — and two Thais were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and were back in Israeli territory, the military said. About an hour later, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their cease-fire until Wednesday, raising the prospect of further exchanges. Since Friday, Hamas has released 81 hostages, mostly Israeli nationals, while Israel has freed 180 Palestinian prisoners.

An extended cease-fire would allow more aid into Gaza, which has been battered by weeks of Israeli siege and bombardment that has driven three out of every four people in Gaza from their homes. The territory is home to 2.3 million people.

Israel says it remains committed to crushing Hamas’ military capabilities and ending the group’s 16-year rule over Gaza. That would likely mean expanding a ground offensive from devastated northern Gaza into the south.

Roughly 240 hostages were captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza. About 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.