CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds are common this morning and a spotty shower cannot be ruled out.

It’s a muggy start with temperatures in the mid 60’s. A cold front moves in after 11 a.m. which will bring a few showers and isolated thunder to the area.

Overall coverage will stay under 40% now through 6 p.m. Temperatures will be around 80 and a little muggy but still tolerable.

By the evening on Friday, the forecast will trend dry and less humid/cooler. Friday night football games will be rain-free! GO TEAM!

Here’s the timing of rain: The best chance of showers is midday tomorrow.

Looking ahead, we’ve another big Fox 8 event on Sunday, the FOX TROT! Still not too late to sign up and the weather will cooperate. After the race – it’s heating up. Temperatures on Sunday will top the mid 80’s.

The long-range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next week. Heat should back off briefly. Indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week.

Above is the current 8-day forecast.