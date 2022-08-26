CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds are common this morning and a spotty shower cannot be ruled out.
It’s a muggy start with temperatures in the mid 60’s. A cold front moves in after 11 a.m. which will bring a few showers and isolated thunder to the area.
Overall coverage will stay under 40% now through 6 p.m. Temperatures will be around 80 and a little muggy but still tolerable.
By the evening on Friday, the forecast will trend dry and less humid/cooler. Friday night football games will be rain-free! GO TEAM!
Here’s the timing of rain: The best chance of showers is midday tomorrow.
Looking ahead, we’ve another big Fox 8 event on Sunday, the FOX TROT! Still not too late to sign up and the weather will cooperate. After the race – it’s heating up. Temperatures on Sunday will top the mid 80’s.
The long-range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next week. Heat should back off briefly. Indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week.