CLEVELAND (WJW) — Getting mail is something to look forward to, and it’s sometimes challenging to remember which holidays packages and junk mail alike come to your mailbox and which they do not.
As a friendly reminder, Labor Day, the American holiday coming up on Monday, is one of those days the United States Postal Service does not deliver.
Here’s a full list of holidays USPS takes a holiday:
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Presidents’ Day
- Memorial Day
- Juneteenth
- July 4
- Labor Day
- Columbus Day
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
You can expect packages from UPS, FedEx and Amazon Prime to take a pause on Labor Day as well.
Banks, schools and other government offices are also closed on Labor Day.