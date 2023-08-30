**Related Video Above: USPS using sticker system to reduce dog bites.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Getting mail is something to look forward to, and it’s sometimes challenging to remember which holidays packages and junk mail alike come to your mailbox and which they do not.

As a friendly reminder, Labor Day, the American holiday coming up on Monday, is one of those days the United States Postal Service does not deliver.

Here’s a full list of holidays USPS takes a holiday:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Presidents’ Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

July 4

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

You can expect packages from UPS, FedEx and Amazon Prime to take a pause on Labor Day as well.

Banks, schools and other government offices are also closed on Labor Day.