Is Ohio a hotspot for tick bites?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans are experiencing a hotter than normal summer with tropical dewpoints sticking around and while you might be complaining about the heat and humidity – ticks aren’t.

According to a study done by the United States Geological Survey, ticks thrive in the heat and especially the humidity, giving them a perfect breeding ground.

The CDC says most ticks go through four life stages: egg, six-legged larva, eight-legged nymph, and adult. After hatching from the eggs, ticks must eat blood at every stage to survive causing them to look to animals or humans for their next meal.

