Editor’s Note: The video above delves into the question, ‘Is it legal for students to record cell phone video in public schools without permission?‘ while the video below breaks down the answer.

(WJW) – We’ve all seen viral cell phone videos of chaos inside a public school classroom. They typically generate significant attention from both voters and policymakers.

For some students, the videos are a cry for help, exposing horrific learning conditions or documenting school officials behaving badly.

However, not every school cell phone video is shot with the intent of making the world a better place. Some are simply made to celebrate violence.

Most school districts either restrict or outright ban the recording of cell phone audio or video inside their schools.

So, here’s the question: is it legal for a public school student to record cell phone audio or video without permission?

Viral cell phone video may be eye-opening, but are kids really allowed to just record whatever they want?

There is no expectation of privacy in a public school classroom.

In Ohio, you don’t need your teacher’s permission or anyone’s consent.

It’s not a crime and you won’t be successfully sued for simply recording what you can see or hear during class.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences, however.

You can still be disciplined for violating school rules and your phone could be temporarily confiscated.

School officials, however, have no authority to delete your audio or video recording.

Before you press record, know the rules and make a conscious choice.

Is the truth you seek to expose worth the price you’re likely to pay?