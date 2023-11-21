(WJW) – If you’ve got a dog that loves car rides – you may have wondered what to do if you end up at a destination that isn’t dog friendly.
Is it ever okay to leave them in the car?
FOX 8’s Tom Merriman tells us if it’s legal.
by: Tom Merriman
Posted:
Updated:
(WJW) – If you’ve got a dog that loves car rides – you may have wondered what to do if you end up at a destination that isn’t dog friendly.
Is it ever okay to leave them in the car?
FOX 8’s Tom Merriman tells us if it’s legal.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now