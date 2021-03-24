Is it COVID or allergies? What to look for, when to get a test and how to help relieve those seasonal symptoms

**For more information from the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Ronald Purcell, watch the video below.

Allergy season is rearing its ugly head. But, we’re also in the midst of a pandemic.

“Now that there is COVID, people are really focused, and rightly so. Very concerned every cough, sneeze, sore throat, may be a sign of COVID,” said Dr. Sean Taheri, a medical director at AFC Urgent Care.

The sneezing begins and then itchy, watery eyes. If you experience these, you do not need a COVID-19 test.

If you spike a fever or lose the sense of taste and smell, get a test.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN SYMPTOMS:

A high fever is often associated with COVID but rarely occurs with allergies.

COVID sufferers feel intense head pain. So, too, do those with allergies. The clogged sinuses can leave people with massive headaches.

Itchy, watery eyes are never associated with COVID but are frequent complaints with allergies.

With both, people can feel fatigued and have a sore throat and runny nose as the body’s immune system kicks in to fight off either SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or substances it deems harmful like pollen, mold, animal dander or even food.

Though the nose may feel stuffy, sneezing is rarely associated with COVID — just allergies.

And if you have a loss of taste or smell, not just from congestion but sudden onset, that is COVID, not allergies.

HOW TO GET AHEAD OF YOUR ALLERGIES

“Being proactive is very, very important,” Taheri said. “If you know you have allergies, start taking some over-the-counter allergy medication early on in the season.”

He suggests being proactive when reducing allergy symptoms. Don’t drink alcohol, because it can release histamine.

And forget making your bed.

“Bedsheets can be a good source of allergies. They tend to pick up stuff. They tend to pick up moisture from your sweat and they tend to have things like dust mites,” Taheri said. “So airing out your sheets would be a good thing.”

If you need vision correction, opt for glasses instead of contacts.

“Those contacts tend to trap allergens behind them and that can cause a lot of eye irritation and itching,” Taheri said.

And although fruits and vegetables always seem a healthy choice, some are not advised in allergy season. Bananas, melons and tomatoes can cause a cross-reaction.

“Your body sees them as somewhat of a foreign substance. and so it tends to put an allergic response,” Taheri said.

Change house filters as well.

And remember the season doesn’t last long. But when in doubt, always call the doctor rather than risk spreading COVID-19 — which can be deadly for some.