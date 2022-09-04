(WJW) — The Irwin family has shared emotional tributes to their late father, Steve Irwin, to honor him on the day he died tragically in 2006.

The Crocodile Hunter’s daughter, Bindi, posted a message on Facebook to “Grandpa Crocodile,” with a sweet photo of the two wearing matching head lamps for a nighttime expedition when they found a baby croc.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad,” the post said. “Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

Sept. 4 marks the day Irwin, the former TV host known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” died after being stabbed by the barb of a stingray as he was swimming off the coast of Australia.

It also happens to be the day Australians celebrate Father’s Day.

Irwin’s son, Robert, posted on Facebook a precious photo of them when he was just a tot, along with a message to anyone who is also missing their dad.

“It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today,” Robert’s post said. “I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive.”

Irwin’s family has continued his work as animal conservationist and wildlife expert. Find out more about the families’ effort here.