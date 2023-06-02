CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga Falls tax preparer accused of falsifying tax returns for her clients is now under federal indictment.

Lateesha Black, of Hudson, the owner of Ideal Accounting Solutions LLC, faces 13 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of fake returns and a single count of endeavoring to obstruct and impede Internal Revenue Laws, according to a Friday news release from the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Black registered the business with the state in 2010, according to Ohio Secretary of State records.

She’s accused of filing 13 false returns filed for six clients between March 2018 and March 2019, in which she reported false net losses, income and expenses for businesses on their Schedule C forms and reported fake Schedule C entities for tax years 2017 through 2019, according to the indictment.

Schedule C tax forms are used to report income or losses from businesses owned by taxpayers or from professions in which they are the sole proprietor.

View the full indictment below:

Black typically charged a fee for her tax preparation services, according to the indictment.

After being approached by IRS agents who issued a summons for Black’s records and warned her against destroying them or creating new records, Black allegedly met with some of her clients and had them sign fake and, in some cases, back-dated tax preparation documents to substantiate information on the returns she filed, according to the indictment.

Court records show Black is due for arraignment on Wednesday, June 7, before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Greenberg in downtown Cleveland’s federal courthouse.