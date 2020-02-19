Iowa children’s hospital still waiting for Busch donation months after viral ‘beer money’ fundraiser

Iowa State fan Carson King holds up a sign asking for beer money at the ESPN “College GameDay” set on Saturday, September 14, in Ames, Iowa. CNN obscured part of this image to remove King’s Venmo address. (CNN Photo)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WJW) — The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital says they have not received Anheuser-Busch’s match in a viral fundraiser started by Iowan Carson King, according to The Gazette.

King rose to fame last year after he was featured on ESPN College GameDay in Ames, Iowa on September 14 asking for beer money donations. His GameDay sign went viral, so decided to donate all the funds to the children’s hospital in Iowa City. He has helped raise over $3 million in donations.

In response, Anheuser-Busch promised to match any funds Carson raised throughout the month.

Now, nearly five months later, the beer company has reportedly not fulfilled its promise to match the $1 million King raised during the month of September.

The UI Center for Advancement, who handles the university’s philanthropy, told the newspaper they have received $2 million of the promised $3 million, which includes money from the 35,000 people who donated to King’s Venmo account, as well as matching funds from Venmo.

“We have not yet received their donation, but we are working with them,” Dana Larson, spokeswoman for the UI Center for Advancement, told the Gazette when asked about Anheuser-Bush’s donation.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch told The Gazette, “We’re working with the University of Iowa hospital system to process our commitment appropriately through its channels as well as ours. As with any transaction or donation, payment terms are handled privately.”

Anheuser-Busch also reportedly cut ties with King over multiple offensive social media posts.

