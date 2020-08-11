County prosecutor seeking death penalty against man accused of killing wife, mother-in-law in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators offered more information Tuesday afternoon about the killings of two women — a mother and daughter– in Medina on Aug. 6.

Robert Dick, 52, is accused of killing his 46-year-old wife, Pamela Dick; and mother-in-law, 84-year-old Lillian Cox, then leading police on an area-wide manhunt.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson said he presented a seven-count indictment against Dick to a grand jury Tuesday, and charges are now pending.

Dick is scheduled for arraignment on Monday. Charges include two counts of aggravated murder. There are also two counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping, Thompson said. Dick is currently incarcerated at the Medina County Jail, Thompson said, and a $5 million bond has already been ordered.

Thompson is seeking the death penalty against Dick, he said.

He said that at this time, there is no firm motive. Dick was not fired from his job, Thompson said, as was reported previously.

Robert Dick’s son called 911, telling them that his father confessed to shooting the women at a home on Lafayette Road in Medina.

Wayne County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dick several hours later in a wooded area near West Salem. Investigators say they discovered him after learning he pulled a gun on a good Samaritan who had offered to give him a ride.

Prosecutor Forrest says Dick had one previous domestic violence misdemeanor, but no other significant criminal history.

