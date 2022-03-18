CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland arson investigators are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera setting fires inside of the All Saints Public House located at 1261 West 76th Street.

The young man is first seen peeking through a window of the closed establishment around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and then riding his bicycle around to the back of the building, wearing a backpack and carrying a butane torch.

“This happened in broad daylight. He broke in through the rear door and then there were some things inside that he tried to light on fire, including the cash register and he did do a lot of damage inside by starting some small fires,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, Senior Public Information Officer for the Cleveland Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Ciaccia says, fortunately, the establishment did not go up in flames, but based on the video, the suspect is considered dangerous “because he’s out here starting fires and that is dangerous.”

The suspect is wanted for aggravated arson and burglaries but could be facing additional burglary charges.

During the investigation, officers in Cleveland’s Second District discovered a very similar looking suspect burglarizing an apartment building on West 26th Street in Ohio City on that same weekend.

The suspect is even wearing the same hat as he is caught on camera entering the secured building, and then going door to door looking for unlocked apartments to enter.

“So he’s probably around Cleveland’s west side area or frequenting Cleveland’s west side area,” said Ciaccia.

Although the suspect is not linked to any violent crimes, officers hope to identify him before things escalate.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered and tipsters can remain anonymous.