Investigators seize pot, mushrooms and LSD in Portage County bust

RAVEVNNA, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities seized a variety of drugs during a bust in Portage County.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating a 38-year-old man for distribution of marijuana. They learned he recently visited a dispensary outside of Ohio.

(Photo courtesy: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, they searched his home on Gill Street in Ravenna. According to the sheriff’s office, they found 263 THC vape cartridges, approximately 4 pounds of THC gummies, 1 pound of raw marijuana, about 350 grams of THC wax also called shatter, multiple unit doses of LSD, about 35 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and items commonly used in the packaging.

“The Portage County Drug Task Force is grateful for the support from the surrounding local law enforcement agencies and the federal law enforcement agencies who were involved in this operation,” the sheriff’s office said.