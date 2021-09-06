Investigators searching for vehicle involved in hit-skip crash in Streetsboro

Photo courtesy Streetsboro Police Department/Facebook

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash in Streetsboro Sunday afternoon.

According to the Streetsboro Police Department, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the eastern end of State Route 303 when a white dually truck reportedly failed to yield and pulled out in front of a red truck who had the right of way.

The driver of the red truck reportedly “took evasive action” and the vehicle ended up rolled over off the side of the road (as seen in the photos above).

The driver of the white truck then reportedly left the area.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call investigators at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

The medical status of the victim is not being reported at this time.