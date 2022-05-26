UVALDE, Texas (WJW/AP) – Details about a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas continue to emerge.
A gunman stormed into Robb Elementary Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers. It was the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter. He was identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre.
LIVE UPDATES
6:30 a.m.
Investigators haven’t disclosed a full list of the victims.
They also have not said what transpired between Ramos and the school officer who first encountered him.
Law enforcement says they don’t have a motive and they don’t know what, if any, history he had with Robb Elementary.
The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.
Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares. Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building. Cazares says he was upset that police weren’t charging and raised the idea of going inside himself with several others.
Other headlines
Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde Wednesday night when Beto O’Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience.
“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Abbott for governor this fall said Wednesday, pointing a finger at his rival. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.”
A mix of boos and cheers rose up from the crowd.
What we know so far
The attacker shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home, then fled in her truck as she summoned help, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and other officials.
A short distance away, Ramos crashed the truck outside the school, got out with a rifle and approached a back door, officials said. They said an officer assigned to the school “engaged” Ramos, but the gunman got into the building and down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom. After locking the classroom door, he opened fire around 11:30 a.m. with an AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines.
A team including local officers and Border Patrol agents ultimately forced the door open and shot Ramos to death after he fired at them, police said.
Other officers and responders shattered some of the school’s windows so teachers and students could escape.
Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, though not body armor, according to state senators who said they were briefed on the shooting. There was another AR-15-style rifle in his truck, and a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition was found near the school entrance.