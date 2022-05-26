UVALDE, Texas (WJW/AP) – Details about a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas continue to emerge.

A gunman stormed into Robb Elementary Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers. It was the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter. He was identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre.

LIVE UPDATES

6:30 a.m.

Investigators haven’t disclosed a full list of the victims.

They also have not said what transpired between Ramos and the school officer who first encountered him.

Law enforcement says they don’t have a motive and they don’t know what, if any, history he had with Robb Elementary.

A woman holds a photo of Nevaeh Bravo, who was killed in the mass shooting, during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022. – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

Angie Garcia consoles her son as he cries for his cousin who died in the mass shooting during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022. T – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

UVALDE, TEXAS – MAY 25: Law enforcement officers assist a person mourning at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

UVALDE, TX – MAY 25: A young girl who did not wish to be named holds a sign bearing the names of the victims at a vigil for 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – MAY 25: Gun-control advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The group is calling for gun law reforms after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting, is seen by flowers placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.

Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares. Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building. Cazares says he was upset that police weren’t charging and raised the idea of going inside himself with several others.

Other headlines

Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde Wednesday night when Beto O’Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience.

UVALDE, TX – MAY 25: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School which left 21 dead including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Abbott for governor this fall said Wednesday, pointing a finger at his rival. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.”

A mix of boos and cheers rose up from the crowd.

What we know so far

The attacker shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home, then fled in her truck as she summoned help, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and other officials.

A short distance away, Ramos crashed the truck outside the school, got out with a rifle and approached a back door, officials said. They said an officer assigned to the school “engaged” Ramos, but the gunman got into the building and down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom. After locking the classroom door, he opened fire around 11:30 a.m. with an AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines.

A team including local officers and Border Patrol agents ultimately forced the door open and shot Ramos to death after he fired at them, police said.

Other officers and responders shattered some of the school’s windows so teachers and students could escape.

Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, though not body armor, according to state senators who said they were briefed on the shooting. There was another AR-15-style rifle in his truck, and a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition was found near the school entrance.