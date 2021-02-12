Investigators search for man who robbed Akron bank with a note

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department and the Cleveland Division of the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in Akron.

It happened Thursday around 2:40 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at 576 S. Canton Rd.

According to a press release, a suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect left on foot, but investigators believe he may have had a vehicle parked on a side street asa getaway car.

Investigators are looking at a dark grey Kia Soul that was parked on Woodmere Ave. as a possible suspect vehicle.

The suspect was covered in a hoody, a baseball cap, gloves, and a mask.

Investigators believe is between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”.

Tips on the identity of the suspect in the photos can be provided to the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI – Akron Resident agency at 330-535-6156.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect.