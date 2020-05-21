Photo released of man in connection with missing Ohio teen Madison Bell

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WJW)– The Highland County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a man sought in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Madison Bell.

Bell was last seen in the Greenfield area on May 17 when she told her mother she was going to a tanning salon, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

(Photo courtesy: Highland County Sheriff’s Office)

Her mother found her car, with her keys and cellphone inside, at a nearby church. A white vehicle with California license plates was seen in the same church parking lot, according to Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are interested in identifying the man seen in the photo below.

(Images courtesy: Highland County Sheriff’s Office)

Madison, or Maddie, is 5 foot 6 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a cross on her neck.

Anyone with information on this man or Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. There is a reward for info leading to the teen’s safe return.

