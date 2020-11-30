Investigators search for cause of fire that destroyed a dozen cars at Mayfield Village dealership

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at the Deacon’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership on SOM Center Road in Mayfield Village that destroyed a dozen vehicles.

The fire in the dealership’s lot off of Wilson Mills Road was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Owner Jim Deacon says 12 Jeeps were destroyed in the blaze.

When asked what may have caused the fire, Deacon told FOX 8, “We don’t know at this point. It’s very puzzling. The Fire Marshal is here trying to figure that out.”

Deacon says investigators are now checking surveillance video from the dealership to see if it might shed any light on what sparked the fire.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” said Deacon. “But it’s a real mess.”

