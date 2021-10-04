Investigators say dog involved in deadly attack on 1-year-old had previously attacked mail carrier

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating the deadly mauling of a 16-month-old girl by at least one of two pit bulls.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Westmoreland Street on Sunday morning after receiving 911 calls that a toddler had been mauled by two dogs inside the home.

Little Kavay Louis-Calderon was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police chief of Akron was among those who responded to the scene.

“I watched the family and they’re destroyed by this, they’re absolutely destroyed by what happened. Nobody wanted this to happen to this child,” said Chief Steve Mylett.

The investigation revealed that an uncle was babysitting the girl on Sunday morning, and at some point, the 20-year-old uncle got into a heated argument with a woman on the enclosed front porch of the home.

“The little girl was left inside the house with the two family pets and as this disturbance, fight, was occurring outside, it’s believed that the dogs reacted and turned their aggression to this beautiful 16-month-old little girl,” said Chief Mylett.

Investigators say one of the dogs was already classified as a vicious animal, as the result of an earlier attack on a postal carrier.

Some Akron residents are questioning why the dog was not impounded at the time the letter carrier was bitten several times, and why the owner allowed an animal with history of violence to be left alone with a 16-month-old toddler.

“Once they bit that mailman, they should have never kept them around a child, never, because that told you something,” said Jerry Smith.

When asked if criminal charges would be filed against the owner of the dogs, Chief Mylett said, “I’m reluctant to lay blame or responsibility on anybody right now. At this point, the family is mourning the loss of a 16-month-old baby. But rest assured, we’re going to get to the bottom of what happened.”

The two dogs were impounded by animal control officers at the scene, and it is likely one or both of them will be euthanized once the investigation is completed.