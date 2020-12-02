Investigators say a fire that destroyed a dozen cars at Mayfield Village dealership started in a brand new Jeep

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Department of Commerce says investigators determined where a fire at a Mayfield Village dealership started.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. November 30 at Deacon’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership on Som Center Road.

The fire destroyed a dozen jeeps at the lot.

Mayfield Village firefighters quickly responded to the dealership and put out the blaze.

The Ohio Department of Commerce reports the fire started in the engine compartment of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

Investigators say there is nothing to indicate a criminal act.

No one was hurt.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8