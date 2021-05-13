Investigators release age progression of Ohio woman missing since 2013

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation released an age progression a missing Wheelersburg woman.

Megan Lancaster was 25 when she as last seen on April 3, 2013. Her car was found abandoned two days later at a restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Megan Lancaster (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

The new image, created by a BCI forensic artist, shows what Lancaster may look like now at the age of 33.

Megan Lancaster age progression (Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Lancaster is 5 foot 6 and has a tattoo of angel wings on her right shoulder. At the time of her disappearance, she was 115 pounds and had blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101.