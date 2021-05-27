Investigators push for new clues in Metroparks murders: I-TEAM

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM is giving you the first look at a new push for clues in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest unsolved mysteries — the murder of two people in the Cleveland Metroparks.

Next week marks the two-year anniversary of the shooting that killed Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown in the Rocky River Reservation.

So, the FBI is putting up a series of billboards along area highways asking for tips and reminding people of a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The FBI will put up 9 billboards for two weeks.

Special Agent Vicki Anderson said, “A lot of crimes get solved later on when somebody’s talking, making comments….”

At the same time, the family of Kate Brown is putting up signs near some of the park’s entrances. Those signs will also ask for tips and remind people of the reward.

Kate Brown’s father, Tom, recently told us how the family has lost patience waiting for a break in the case.

“An investigation that’s carried on now for two years with absolutely no results whatsoever. Absolutely nothing,” he said.

The family and federal investigators hope that maybe, by now, someone has said something about the case, or maybe a tipster who’s held back will speak up.

Tom Brown told us Thursday, the family’s signs will go up in Fairview Park at entrances to the Rocky River Reservation.

Brown added, “We’d like to thank the City of Fairview Park. By permitting us to put these signs up, unlike the Metroparks, they’ve taken an active role in generating much-needed potential tips.”

Meantime, investigators have solved part of this mystery that began here at FOX 8. Someone sent an anonymous letter to the I-TEAM outlining how the crime happened. Last week, the FBI put out an appeal to the writer of that letter to come forward. And, the writer did come forward.

Vicki Anderson said, “We were able to talk to that person.”

She added, the FBI found the writer was not a witness, but someone with a vision.

“That individual told us it was a premonition that they’d had several times, and they felt like it was coming to them, and they needed to report it. It was nothing that they had seen,” Anderson said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.