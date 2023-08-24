WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators and structural engineers will be picking through the rubble after a parking garage collapsed in Willowick Wednesday night.

It happened behind the East Tower at the Shoregate Apartments.

According to fire officials, people were inside two vehicles when the floor beneath them collapsed, crushing another car below and causing a fire. Three people were injured.

Officials say cadaver dogs were brought in to ensure no other victims were in the garage.

Credit: Orion Wortman

At this point, there is no word on what caused the collapse to happen, but it took place during the height of Wednesday night storms.

Thursday morning structural engineers and investigators will be on scene picking through the steel and concrete debris to figure out what happened.

Residents told us they’ve found concrete on their cars in recent weeks.

The fire chief tells FOX 8 the apartment building is safe and residents were allowed back into their homes Wednesday night.

The mayor says, there has been recent work on the garage and over the past year, building inspectors have been called out to monitor health and safety issues, like elevators not working.