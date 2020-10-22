Investigators: No evidence others involved in Lafayette Township trustee’s death

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed its examination into the death of former Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron.

Macron, 45, was reported missing on Dec. 16, 2016 after leaving his house on Ivandale Drive in Medina. That same day, officers found his SUV at Chippewa Lake and discovered his office was ransacked, but his body wasn’t located in the lake until Feb. 21, 2017.

In the months that followed, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believed the only person involved in his death was Macron himself. The news frustrated his family after waiting for answers.

Then in 2018, Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson and Sheriff Tom Miller requested the assistance of BCI. That investigation concluded, “There was not new incontrovertible evidence discovered indicating other persons may have been involved in the death of Bryon Macron,” according to the prosecutor’s office on Thursday. Thompson asked BCI to close its investigation.

A news conference is schedule for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Previously, Medina County Coroner Lisa Deranek said Macron suffered six stab wounds, including a long wound on his neck, but none of those injuries alone caused his death. While the direction of the wounds could mean they were self-inflicted, Deranek said she was unable to determine that for sure. Macron had no blunt force trauma to his head or face, no fractures or bruising to neck or spine, and no cuts on his hands.

There was no evidence of any lung trauma, and no foreign body or water in his lung tubes. The coroner could not be certain he was dead before he entered the water.

