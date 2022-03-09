Investigators looking for suspect after Cleveland Catholic school broken into, vandalized

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a suspect they say broke into a Cleveland Catholic school and vandalized a classroom last week.

According to investigators, the suspect threw a brick through a window at St. Ignatius High School before going in through the back storage garage on Feb. 28.

Investigators say he then ransacked a classroom and caused damage to the ceiling.

In surveillance video, the suspect can be seen wearing a black coat over a red sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone able to recognize the suspect or has information on the incident should contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.