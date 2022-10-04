AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a van was stolen from a local food pantry.

The van was used to transport thousands of pounds of food for families in need.

“Saturday around noon, I came up here to do my weekend inventory,” said Good Neighbors food pantry volunteer George Camilletti.

That’s when Camilletti noticed something was missing.

“I realized the van wasn’t here. We have about eight employees that have keys, so I started calling to see if someone borrowed it and didn’t tell us,” said Camilletti.

Camilletti said, instead, someone cut the lock on the fence surrounding the food pantry located on Goodyear Boulevard in Akron and stole the van.

“It was a 2008 cargo van… I can’t imagine who would want to steal it. It’s not worth very much, but it’s very valuable to us,” said Camilletti.

The cargo van is used to pick up food four times a week from the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and given to 750 families in need.

Good Neighbors now has six locations in Summit County and this is the first time that this location has been hit by crime.

Akron Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, Good Neighbors has rented a U-Haul to make sure there are no disruptions in the schedule.

“If you get a family of six, they get two grocery carts of food for a week. That’s what we are in business for,” said Camilletti.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Akron police.