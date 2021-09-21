Investigators looking for suspects who shot paintballs at Medina County homes, cars

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Authorities in Medina County are trying to identify vandals who fired paintballs at numerous homes over the weekend.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the suspects’ vehicle lurking around neighborhoods in Hinckley Township and surrounding areas of the county late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The sound of paintball guns being fired can be heard on the video, and by the time the vandals were done, they had hit two dozen homes.

The home of Earl and Beverly Schemrich was hit by 12 paintballs.

“My first thought was someone aiming for us,” said 84-year-old Beverly Schemrich.

“We’re gun carriers and I brought a gun out. I didn’t know what I was going to get into, and it was just a violation, you know, somebody had no respect for anybody’s property or anybody, and it could well have been just a loaded gun that they were shooting, so you don’t know,” said 85 year old Earl Schemrich.

The vandals were not only shooting at houses, but they were also targeting cars traveling at up to 50 miles an hour.

One driver called 911 and told the dispatcher, “Somebody is shooting paintballs at cars as they’re driving by. Our car got hit twice.”

“Obviously if a vehicle was traveling down the road and somebody shot at them, an unsuspecting driver may jerk the wheel and then put that car in the ditch, it could possibly cause somebody to be seriously injured,” Hinckley Township Detective Jeff Kinney told FOX 8.

Police believe the vandals’ vehicle is a red or burgundy Ford Ranger pick-up truck with a loud exhaust and burned out back up light.

“I honestly don’t believe that necessarily they were out maliciously trying to cause that kind of mayhem, but unfortunately, when you’re young, you don’t think of all the consequences of your actions and sometimes somebody gets hurt,” said Detective Kinney.

Speaking for the residents whose homes were targeted, Earl Schemrich told FOX 8, “If they’re caught, I think they should come back and wash everybody’s house completely, windows and everything and teach them a lesson.”

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to call Hinckley Township Police or the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.