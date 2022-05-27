ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s help in identify suspects in a Rocky River bank robbery.

It happened at U.S. Bank in the 19000 block of Rocky River just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to investigators, the two male suspects walked into the bank, told tellers that they were armed and demanded money.

The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of money from three tellers before leaving in a dark-colored Lincoln SUV, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or Rocky River Police at 440-799-8550.