Investigators looking for suspects accused of attacking, carjacking 68-year-old man in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are searching for three suspects accused of assaulting and carjacking a 68-year-old man Thursday.

“As soon as the victim gets out of his vehicle, the suspects pop out of a car parked at the pumps and head right at him,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “It’s just a brutal, savage attack.”

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained the security video of the attack, which happened around 11:25 p.m. Thursday at the Sunoco Gas Station on East 222nd Street in Euclid.

The video shows the suspects pushing the man to the ground.

“When the suspect realized he didn’t have the car keys, he goes back to the owner and literally stomps on his hand to get the car keys out of his hand,” Houser said. “The victim got back up. He tried to get inside his vehicle but then another suspect runs over and assaults him.”

The suspects fled and the victim was able to call for help.

Police tell the I-Team the victim suffered minor injuries, but he is expected to be OK.

Detectives have released three pictures of the suspects taken from security video.

“We are very alarmed by this,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “I think this was disgusting and we need to get the suspects off the street before they hurt anyone else.”

Anyone with information on the suspects or this case is asked to call Euclid Police detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-06388.

Calls can also be made to CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216) 252-7463.