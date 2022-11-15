ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for the suspect in an Elyria bank robbery over the weekend.

According to the Elyria Police Department, it happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwest Bank in the 100 block of Chestnut Commons Drive.

Investigators say a male came into the bank and demanded money from the clerks. Bank tellers told police that while they didn’t see a firearm, the suspect alluded to having one.

The bank tellers gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash and he left the scene in a black SUV, heading south toward Chestnut Ridge Road.

According to investigators, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white and red accents, dark track pants and a black mask.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident should contact Detective Loesch at 440-326-1205 or Tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.