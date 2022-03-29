STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Strongsville city traffic cameras caught still shots of a black Jeep that police say is the subject of a road rage incident between the drivers of two SUVs that turned violent.

“The victim suffered a contusion to the neck, some face scratches, a chipped tooth and a bloody lip,” said Police Chief Mark Fender.

The victim told police that both he and the subject were driving southbound on 1-71 around the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday, March 13

“The subject’s vehicle, which is the Jeep, started to merge into the victim’s lane and we’ve been told that he laid on the horn which caused the Jeep to go back in its lane,” said Fender.

When they stopped at the off-ramp light at Royalton Road around 10:45 am, the jeep had gone behind the victim.

Investigators say the driver of the Jeep then got out of the car, opened the victim’s car door, pulled him out and started beating him up.

Another motorist drove by and said something to the subject which caused him to take off.

“Subject is described as a Caucasian male, mid-30s, approximately 5’3″. At the time, he was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. Now he also had a female passenger, also described in her mid 30’s. She had dark hair and blonde streaks in her hair.”

Fender says there seems to be an increase in road rage incidents and hopes people use this as a learning moment.

“Make sure your doors are locked on the car. If you’re in a situation where somebody is coming up to your car, make sure you don’t roll the windows down, don’t get out of your car period. As a matter of fact, depending on what’s being said or if there are threats and you can’t get out of that immediate area, just lay on the horn, draw attention to yourself.”

If you’re able to get away, go to a well-lit, populated area. If you have a passenger, coordinate with them to record the incident. Then contact police when it is safe.

Unfortunately, cameras were not able to capture the incident or a license plate. Anyone with information can call Detective Borowske at 440-580-3245.