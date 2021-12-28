Investigators looking for persons of interest in suspected arson at Euclid apartment

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for persons of interest in a suspected arson that happened in Euclid Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the Sidney Drive around 10 p.m. for an apartment fire. When they got there, firefighters found heavy smoke and heat coming from inside.

Investigators said the fire mostly burned itself out, but not before consuming the stairwell and second floor hallway. It was considered under control just before 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but investigators said it caused about $75,000 in damages.

Hours before the fire, surveillance video showed young adults going into the apartment and leaving. Right before the fire started, more video showed people walking away from the same apartment.

According to investigators, the fire was intentionally set on the stairwell leading to the second floor.

Property records indicated that the apartment wasn’t being rented out to anyone and there were no signs of forced entry.

Anyone with information on the arson should contact the Euclid Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at (216) 289-8425. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 reward of an arrest leads to conviction.