SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing out of South Euclid Tuesday afternoon.

Allen Guth, 86, was last seen driving away from his Piermont Road home just after 3 p.m.

According to investigators, Guth suffers from early onset dementia and has to take certain medications. Law enforcement is worried about his safety.

The vehicle involved is a 2022 black Honda Civic with Ohio license plate number JDD9292.

Anyone who sees this missing person or the vehicle is asked to call 911.