PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing out of Parma late last week.

Ryan Krebs, 30, was reported missing late at night on Thursday, Aug. 25.

He is 6′ tall and 170 pounds with green eyes and dirty blonde hair. Krebs has tattoos on both arms, as well as on his bank, torso and hand.

He was last seen wearing tan work pants, tan work boots and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on this missing person should contact detectives at (440) 887-7316 or police dispatch at (440) 885-1234.