JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for a teen who was reported missing out of Jackson Township.

Taylor Stevens, 13, is 5’5″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple Ashland University hoodie, blue jeans and Nike brand slides.

Anyone with information on this teen’s whereabouts should contact police at 330-832-1553 or by using their anonymous tip line, 330-834-3967