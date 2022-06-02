ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is looking for a teen who was reported missing last week.

Helena Collins, 16, was last seen in the area of West River Road and Bond Street, just south of State Route 57.

She was reported missing on May 28.

Collins is 5’9″ and was last seen wearing a white crop top-style shirt and blue jeans. Investigators say she is known to frequent parks, especially Cascade Park in Elyria.

Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts should contact Detective Garvin at (440) 346-9764 or agarvin@cityofelyria.org.