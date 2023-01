CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are looking for a woman who was reported missing out of Cleveland.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Machelle Lynn Yankovic went missing on Friday, Jan. 20. She is 5’8″ and 100 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gown and hospital pants.

Investigators believe she could be in the area of Little Italy, Kamm’s Corners, the Cleveland Metroparks or W. 25th and Lorain.

Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland Division of Police.