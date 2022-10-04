CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Cleveland on Monday.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Paola Alers was last seen leaving for school from her Loop Drive residence around 7:21 a.m.

Alers is 5’0″ and 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and a tan long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information in this missing teen’s whereabouts should contact police at 216-621-1234 or by calling 911.