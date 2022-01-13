Investigators looking for missing Cleveland Heights teen

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a Cleveland Heights teen who went missing nearly a month ago.

Melissa Jackson, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 7 a.m. on Dec. 16. Investigators say she has contacted her family by phone since then, but they don’t know where she is and are concerned for her safety.

Jackson is 5’2″ and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.