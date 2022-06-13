CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Chagrin Falls on Monday.

Alexia “Lexi” Tobias is 5’6″ and 130 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, dark blue outer shirt, a light blue t-shirt with Cat in the Hat on it, dark grey cargo shorts and dark grey sneakers with her hair in a top knot. She was carrying a Kindle and ear buds.

Anyone with information should contact Chagrin Valley Dispatch at 440-247-7321.