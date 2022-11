CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday.

Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn’t returned.

He is 5’6″ and 208 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Hulbert has developmental disabilities and law enforcement is worried about his safety.

Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.