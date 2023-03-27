BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a teen reported missing out of Brook Park on Monday.

According to Brook Park police, 15-year-old Logan Adkins left for school Monday morning but never showed up there. Investigators say he also left a note for his family.

He was last seen wearing a tan pea coat, a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Police say Adkins is known to frequently visit the Brook Park, Middleburg Heights and Berea areas.

Anyone with information on this missing teen is asked to contact dispatchers at (216) 433-1234 and reference report number 23-033878.