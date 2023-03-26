AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a man reported missing out of Avon Lake.

James Imel, 66, was last seen driving away from his Aqua Marine Boulevard home around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

According to Avon Lake police, Imel has several ailments, including liver, kidney and heart failure, and has had cancer since 2015. Law enforcement is worried about his safety.

The involved vehicle is a silver 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate number GQR8086.

Anyone who has information or sees this missing person is asked to call 911.